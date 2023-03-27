Western Romania: Timisoara receives FIJET’s prestigious Golden Apple award for promoting tourism

Timisoara, the city in western Romania that holds the European Capital of Culture title this year, received the prestigious Golden Apple (Pomme d'Or) award from the World Federation of Travel Journalists and Writers (FIJET). According to the organization's website, the Golden Apple is the FIJET equivalent of the Oscar.

The trophy was handed over to the mayor of Timisoara, Dominic Fritz, last Friday, March 24.

"This approach of working hard for the international promotion of Timisoara was recognized today by this award, which, although only symbolic, represents an encouragement to go further on this road. We have a very clear strategy, we want to position Timisoara as a European city, on the map of Europe, thereby promoting the image of Romania," mayor Fritz said, according to Agerpres.

In a post on Facebook, the mayor said: "We live in a world where it is increasingly difficult to build bridges between people, so I believe the value of travel, tourism and hospitality has never been more important. It's a distinction that makes us happy and, at the same time, pushes us to further promote the story of Timisoara, a story based on its undeniable values: diversity, innovation, courage."

The FIJET Golden Apple award of excellence was established in 1970. It is presented each year to an organization, country, city, or person in recognition of superior efforts in promoting and raising the level of tourism.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Dominic Fritz)