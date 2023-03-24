Brand concept of Romania’s Iași among big winners of Transform Awards in London

The brand concept of Iași, eastern Romania, took gold in the "Best place or nation brand" category of the 2023 Transform Awards Europe. The award ceremony took place in London this week.

The jury, made up of branding and marketing specialists from companies such as Twitter, Adidas, Nestlé or Oxford University Press, awarded the Romanian city for the versatility of the visual identity that celebrates the city's name in a unique and creative way, allowing exploration in different silhouettes and spatial expressions, according to a press release. The identity shows the change the city is going through and the vision oriented towards the creative industries.

Namogo, a local studio with over 15 years of experience in branding and design, created the brand strategy and identity for the Iași municipality, in collaboration with the Destination Iași Association.

"We are happy that the jury recognized the courage and versatility of the concept and that the voices of those who know what such a project means were heard louder. We hope that more and more of our proposals to implement this brand locally will finally be implemented. Achieving this vision of a city of creators does not rest on the shoulders of one man or one association, but on all of us for many years to come," said Alexandru Munteanu, founder and manager of Namogo.

Further details about the brand concept of Iași, the city of creators, can be found here.

(Photo source: PR)