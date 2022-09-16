Timiș celebrates its musical & architectural heritage through new project launched this October

The project Musicians' Houses - Timiș will be launched on Saturday, October 1, on International Music Day, with a recital hosted at the Baroque Hall of the National Art Museum in Timișoara. It will be performed by pianist Mihai Ritivoiu and the duo Natalia Pancec (violin) and Adriana Toacsen (piano) and includes works performed in Timișoara by Franz Liszt (November 2,1846), Joseph Joachim and Johannes Brahms (September 15, 1879), and in Lugoj by George Enescu and Nicolae Caravia (October 7, 1937).

On this occasion, the Timis.casedemuzicieni.ro website will be launched, as well as the illustrated Timiș Music Map in print format.

In the context of Timisoara becoming the European Capital of Culture in 2023, the Musicians' Houses project extends to the Banat area after having brought to light the houses of great musicians who lived in Bucharest from the 19th century to almost the present day since 2021.

For the first time, the project presents the houses of important musicians from Timișoara, Lugoj, and Sânnicolau Mare, an area of multiculturalism and great musical tradition, where Tiberiu Brediceanu, György Kurtág, Béla Bartók, Ion Vidu, Iosif Ivanovici, Filaret Barbu, Traian Grozăvescu, and Richard Oschanitzky lived, as well as historical halls in Timișoara and Lugoj where great world musicians such as Franz Liszt, Johannes Brahms, Joseph Joachim, Pablo Casals, Johann Strauss the son, Béla Bartòk, Cella Delavrancea, Silvia Șerbescu and George Enescu gave recitals.

These buildings will be brought together on a single digital map and documented through a bilingual Romanian-English website dedicated to them.

The initiative aims to provide everyone with information about the material heritage of Timiș County, all linked to the story of the great personalities of the county's musical culture, which has given them their distinct character.

The houses and musical institutions described above will also be included on an illustrated map, in print format, entitled Musical Timiș. The map will feature illustrations of the buildings that are part of the project, through essentialization and stylization of the architectural forms.

The illustrated map - created by architect and illustrator Ana Bănică - will be distributed free of charge through bookshops (in specially designed holders) and hotels.

The program of the recital at the Baroque Hall of the National Art Museum Timișoara is as follows:

Franz Schubert/ Franz Liszt - Ave Maria and the King of the Mares

Franz Liszt - Hungarian Rhapsody No.15 Rákóczi March

Franz Schubert - Two Scherzos D.953

Camille Saint-Saëns - Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso for violin and piano

Ludwig van Beethoven - Sonata No.8 in G major for piano and violin

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Opus Association)