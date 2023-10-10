Events

Timeless Mood concert in Bucharest and four other cities this fall

11 October 2023

The Timeless Mood concert, a crossover event featuring salon music, will take place in Bucharest and four other cities this fall. Entry will be free of charge.

The MH Orchestra, the only salon music orchestra in Romania, will be at the forefront of the event.

“Elegance and casualness - salon music and pop-rock harmonies meet again in a fascinating crossover experience at the Timeless Mood concert,” organizers say in a press release.

The first event will take place on October 27 at 7:00 PM at the Ion Dacian National Operetta and Musical Theater in Bucharest and will be followed by four more performances at the Philharmonic Halls in Ploiesti, Pitesti, Brasov, and Sibiu. 

Entry will be free for all shows, and the schedule is as follows: 

  • Bucharest - October 27, 7:00 PM - Ion Dacian National Operetta and Musical Theater 
  • Ploiesti - October 30, 7:00 PM - "Paul Constantinescu" Philharmonic 
  • Pitesti - November 6, 7:00 PM - Pitesti Philharmonic 
  • Sibiu - November 7, 7:00 PM - Sibiu State Philharmonic - Thalia Hall 
  • Brasov - November 8, 7:00 PM - Brasov Philharmonic - Patria Hall 

The music of the MH Orchestra, unique in Romania, will be the central pillar of the Timeless Mood concept.

"Timeless Mood was born out of a desire to promote the concept of salon music and develop the audience's taste for classical music. We come with this innovative approach in which concert halls will be open to everyone, with free entry, and the program will be designed to bring both well-known classical sequences and symphonic reorchestrated pop-rock songs to the audience,” said Radu Petrovici, founder of the Orchestra.

"The audience will have the opportunity to enjoy a diversified musical program in which classical and modern sounds will intertwine. The transition from masterpieces of classical music to top pop-rock songs will provide a comprehensive perspective on the evolution of music over time," he added. 

Alongside MH Orchestra, the only one in Romania that continues the Austro-German tradition of the salon orchestra, soprano Oana Maria Şerban and tenor Florin Butnaru will be present for solo moments. 

The repertoire will span different musical eras, so each evening's program will include classical reference sequences such as Shostakovich's Waltz No. 2 and Carusso, alongside timeless refrains like "My Way," "La Vie En Rose," or "Time To Say Goodbye," all presented in a sumptuous manner, typical of high-class events. 

The event is organized by the Maestro Hiram Association and funded by the Ministry of Culture.

(Photo source: the organizers)

