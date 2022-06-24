TIFF organizers announce film festival in Constanța

The team behind Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the event currently taking place in Cluj-Napoca, will organize a film festival in Constanța, on the Romanian Black Sea coast.

The event, titled SUNSCREEN Film & Arts Festival, is scheduled to take place between September 8 and September 11.

The program will cover open-air and indoor screenings, cine-concerts, events and workshops for children, and culinary experiences, held in five venues in Constanța: Ovidiu Square, Reyna beach, Soveja Summer Theater, Jean Constantin Hall, and the Studio Hall of the State Theater. More details about the program are to be released.

“We are glad we will be able to use the experience of organizing TIFF to develop an event we hope will turn into a tradition in Constanța, a city that has the potential to become an important landmark for film lovers,” Tudor Giurgiu, the president of TIFF, said.

SUNSCREEN is organized by Transilvania Film and Transilvania Film Festival Association, with funding from Constanța City Hall and in partnership with Constanța County Council.

The team behind the music festival Untold, another event born in Cluj-Napoca, has been organizing the festival Neversea in Constanța for several years. They were also planning a similar event in Brașov this year, but it was postponed because of the pandemic.

