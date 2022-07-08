Cinema

 

 

TIFF Unlimited Film Caravan reaches 10 cities and villages in Romania

08 July 2022
The 13th edition of the TIFF Unlimited Film Caravan kicked off in June in Targu Lapuș, a town in Maramures county, and will stop in the coming months in nine other cities and villages in Romania. 

In July, Satu Mare (July 8-10) is the first city to host the outdoor film evenings proposed by the organizers of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF). Also this month, the caravan will stop in Carei and the village of Breb in Maramures (July 15-17) and Timisoara (July 21-24, July 26-31).

Next, the TIFF Caravan will continue its journey in Tasnad (August 5-6), Medias (August 5-7), Zabola (August 9-10), Galati (August 12-14), and Deva (September 9-11).

Among the titles included in this year's program are multi-award-winning films, many not yet released in cinemas, such as Utama - the winner of this year's big trophy at TIFF, Metronom - Un Certain Regard winner at Cannes, You Are Ceauşescu To Me and Miracol - both winners at TIFF, and Alcarràs - awarded the Golden Bear at the Berlinale. Romania Salbatica/Wild Romania, the most elaborate documentary project dedicated to Romania's nature and wildlife, is also part of the lineup.

Last year, the TIFF Unlimited Film Caravan reached 12 cities, gathering over 7,500 spectators at the 40 outdoor film screenings.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

1

