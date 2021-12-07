Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 15:26
Events

Romania's TIFF festival announces auteur retrospectives

12 July 2021
Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will present this year retrospectives dedicated to filmmakers Éric Rohmer, Luis García Berlanga, Iosif Demian, and Małgorzata Szumowska.

In the program Close-up Éric Rohmer, the festival will screen eight of the landmark films of the French director, while in its 3X3 section it will showcase films by Romanian Iosif Demian, Polish Małgorzata Szumowska and Spanish Luis García Berlanga.

TIFF audiences will be able to see Éric Rohmer’s Ma nuit chez Maud (1969), Le genou de Claire (1970), Les nuits de la pleine lune (1984), Le rayon vert (1986), the winner of a Golden Lion at the Venice Festival, and all of the four films in the Four Seasons series: Conte de printemps (1990), Conte d’hiver (1992), Conte d’été (1996), and Conte d’automne (1998). 

From the work of Luis García Berlanga, the festival will screen his 1953 Welcome Mr Marshall!, the Oscar-nominated 1961 Placido, and the 1963 The Executioner, the winner of the FIPRESCI prize at the Venice film festival. The retrospective dedicated to Berlanga is part of a wider program focused on Spanish cinema the festival runs this year. 

The public can also attend the screenings of three films of Iosif Demian: the 1980 O lacrimă de fată / A Girl's Tears, Baloane de curcubeu/ Rainbow Bubbles (1982), and the director's most recent film Rondul de noapte.

The festival will also screen three films by Małgorzata Szumowska: Body, the winner of the Silver Bear at the 2015 Berlinale; Mug, the winner of a 2018 Silver Bear; and Never Gonna Snow Again, the winner of a special mention at the 2020 Venice festival.

TIFF takes place between July 23rd and August 1st in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo: Chris Nemes, courtesy of TIFF)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Normal
 

10

