Romania's TIFF festival announces auteur retrospectives

Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will present this year retrospectives dedicated to filmmakers Éric Rohmer, Luis García Berlanga, Iosif Demian, and Małgorzata Szumowska.

In the program Close-up Éric Rohmer, the festival will screen eight of the landmark films of the French director, while in its 3X3 section it will showcase films by Romanian Iosif Demian, Polish Małgorzata Szumowska and Spanish Luis García Berlanga.

TIFF audiences will be able to see Éric Rohmer’s Ma nuit chez Maud (1969), Le genou de Claire (1970), Les nuits de la pleine lune (1984), Le rayon vert (1986), the winner of a Golden Lion at the Venice Festival, and all of the four films in the Four Seasons series: Conte de printemps (1990), Conte d’hiver (1992), Conte d’été (1996), and Conte d’automne (1998).

From the work of Luis García Berlanga, the festival will screen his 1953 Welcome Mr Marshall!, the Oscar-nominated 1961 Placido, and the 1963 The Executioner, the winner of the FIPRESCI prize at the Venice film festival. The retrospective dedicated to Berlanga is part of a wider program focused on Spanish cinema the festival runs this year.

The public can also attend the screenings of three films of Iosif Demian: the 1980 O lacrimă de fată / A Girl's Tears, Baloane de curcubeu/ Rainbow Bubbles (1982), and the director's most recent film Rondul de noapte.

The festival will also screen three films by Małgorzata Szumowska: Body, the winner of the Silver Bear at the 2015 Berlinale; Mug, the winner of a 2018 Silver Bear; and Never Gonna Snow Again, the winner of a special mention at the 2020 Venice festival.

TIFF takes place between July 23rd and August 1st in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo: Chris Nemes, courtesy of TIFF)

