Tickets for online concerts of Romania’s George Enescu Competition go on sale

The tickets and passes for the online concerts and recitals organized as part of the second phase of the George Enescu Competition are now on sale, the organizers of the event announced.

The second phase of the George Enescu Competition is scheduled to take place between May 12 and May 23 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest. At the beginning of May, depending on the city’s epidemiological situation, the organizers will decide if and under what conditions the public can attend the concerts held at the Athenaeum.

The first phase of the classical music competition was held online last year. For the semifinals and finals, the 23 semifinalists in the violin, cello, and piano sections, the conductors, and most of the jury members will travel to Bucharest.

The semifinals will consist of recitals from George Enescu’s sonatas. The cello semifinal will take place on May 13, the violin on May 17, and the piano on May 23. The public can view them for free online on the competition’s website.

During the finals, the competitors will deliver several concerts alongside the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Nicolas Altstaedt, Wilson Hermanto, and John Axelrod. The cello final is scheduled for May 15, the violin for May 19, and the piano on May 23. Tickets and passes are available for the online viewing of the finals.

Besides the competition, the public can also enjoy six recitals delivered by jury members, previous competition winners, and other musicians: Trio Mihaela Martin, Frans Helmerson & Plamena Mangova; Roland Pöntinen; Dmitry Sitkovetsky & Iain Burnside, Vikram Sedona, Marcel Johannes Kits, and Victoria Vassilenko. Tickets and passes for these will also be available.

The program of the George Enescu Competition is available here.

Tickets and passes can be purchased on Eventim.ro.

(Photo: Alex Damian, courtesy of George Enescu Competition)

simona@romania-insider.com