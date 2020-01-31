Newsroom
Sports
Romania’s “Ice Man” Tibi Useriu tests his limits again at Yukon Arctic Ultra
31 January 2020
After winning the 6633 Arctic Ultra race three times, Romania’s “Ice Man” Tibi Useriu will run for the second time in the Yukon Arctic Ultramarathon, which, according to its website, is “the world’s coldest and toughest ultra.”

The race started on January 30 at 20:30 (Romania time).

Last year, Useriu had to drop out of the Yukon Arctic Ultra race after about 100 km, because of frostbite injuries to the toes of his right foot. He hopes to win the race this year, local Adevarul reported.

This year, Tibi Useriu runs for the Via Transilvanica project, a 1,000-km hiking route linking Putna (in Suceava) to Drobeta-Turnu Severin in Romania. Inspired by routes like the Camino de Santiago in Spain, the project of Via Transilvanica is funded through various donations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/6633 Arctic Ultra)

Normal

