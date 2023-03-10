Three minks captured and evaluated in Danube Delta as part of species protection program

Three European minks were recently captured in Romania's Danube Delta on the new platforms built on the Lake Furtuna belt canal, according to Save EminkRo European Otter Rescue. The mammals were evaluated and then released.

The evaluations are carried out within a species protection program backed by European funds.

The European mink is a critically endangered species, with fewer than 5,000 in the world, and the Danube Delta is one of the last refuges of this mammal. The population of European minks in this protected area has been evaluated at a minimum of 1,130 specimens and a maximum of 2,280 specimens.

The main threats to the European mink are habitat loss and degradation, overexploitation, illegal hunting, and impact of invasive species, according to Global Conservation. The species is legally protected in all of the areas it inhabits, except Russia.

The project, carried out by the Administration of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve and entitled "Ensuring a favorable conservation status for the conservation of the European mink population - Mustela lutreola - in Romania - SAVE E-MINK-RO (2017-2020)," creates habitats for the European minks by building 33 platforms in the central area of the Danube Delta (the Sontea-Fortuna Aquatic Complex). Within this project, three male European minks were captured on the newly built platforms.

"Of the 3 males, two were recaptured, one from 3 weeks ago and one from 2 days ago. What is interesting is that we have captured two different males in the same trap on consecutive days," the post on the "Save EminkRo European Otter Rescue" page states, cited by G4Media.

The project, financed by the Large Infrastructure Operational Program 2014-2020, has a value of over RON 40 million, started in August 2019, and will end in December of this year.

(Photo source: Salvarea nurcii europene - Save EMinkRo on Facebook)