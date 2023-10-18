Events

Three major European guitarists to perform in Bucharest during festival

18 October 2023

Three of the most important European guitarists are coming to Bucharest for the 11th edition of the "Guitar Evenings," an international festival organized by the Kitharalogos Cultural Association, which takes place from October 29 to November 5. 

The concerts will be held at the National University of Music, the Suţu Palace, and the Cervantes Institute.

"Starting with this edition, it will be held in a new, compact format, with a fresh perspective in which contemporary music and the traditional repertoire of the instrument merge into a unified concept called 'ConTempo.' Frenchman Remi Jousselme, with his unique coloristic palette, Croatian Dejan Ivanovich, an interpreter of profound musicality, and Belgian Johan Fostier, with his robust and expressive sound, will delight the audience with a varied repertoire, from baroque to South American music, with each concert containing one or more works from the contemporary repertoire dedicated to the instrument," the organizers said in a press release sent to Agerpres

The organizers also announced that young guitarists can participate for free in the masterclass courses at the National University of Music in Bucharest, one of which will be intensive, lasting three days, and where an international conference on music-guitar-related topics will also be organized.

As part of the festival, there will be an exhibition of guitars made at Hora SA in Reghin, the Musical Instruments Factory, which can be tested and listened to. 

Three Romanian ensembles will also perform during the event - Duo Iancu-Lobonţ, Duo Kitharsis, and Duo Hesperus - in recitals that combine music with poetry recited by actress Alma Nicole Boiangiu and live painting, thanks to graphic artist Alex Icodin.

For the concerts at the National University of Music and the Cervantes Institute, entry is by reservation. For the other concerts, admission is free, subject to availability.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kitharalogos on Facebook)

Normal
1

