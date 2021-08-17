Romanian furniture producer invests EUR 4 mln in new factory

Theta Furniture & More, one of the largest players in the interior fit-out segment in Romania, will invest approximately EUR 4 million in a new factory near Bucharest.

The unit will have 5,000 sqm and will produce custom-made furniture using cutting-edge technology. It should start operations in early 2022.

“With the construction of the factory, we predict a doubling of our production capacity and significant improvement of the factory efficiency, ensuring superior control and optimization of our custom-made furniture process,” stated the company’s representatives.

The company also plans to use the new factory as an innovation centre.

“In the near future, we are planning to build a few niches product lines, to explore and achieve new advancements in performance, range and the development of innovative products, that will allow the company the flexibility needed to adapt to emerging technologies rapidly,” said Gelu Florian, COO of Theta Furniture & More.

(Photo source: the company)