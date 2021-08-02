Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for July: Action-packed holidays

RI+

July was a hot month in Romania this year, both in terms of air temperatures as well as action on the political and business scenes.

While vaccination continues to advance very slowly and Romania faces the risk of a significant fourth pandemic wave in autumn, local politicians turned their full attention to other matters last month.___STEADY_PAYWALL___

High on the agenda are the internal elections in the senior ruling party – PNL – where prime minister Florin Citu challenges the party leadership of Chamber of Deputies speaker Ludovic Orban. Citu’s decision to dismiss finance minister Alexandru Nazare, an Orban supporter, was just one of the moves in this match.

Meanwhile, justice remains a hot potato for the ruling coalition as the reform initiatives launched by reformist (USR-PLUS) justice minister Stelian Ion have met resistance from coalition partners.

Another pressing issue is Romania’s Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which is still regarded with skepticism by the European Commission. Unlike other member states, Romania hasn’t received the EC’s approval for the investments included in this plan. On the bright side, Romania has gathered some support for its Schengen membership bid.

On the economic front, Romania’s macro indicators continue to point to growth and the forecasts for 2021 GDP growth have been raised.

On the business scene, the Bucharest Stock Exchange has taken a more central role in recent months. July was a busy month for new listings on BVB while the blue-chip BET index climbed to a new all-time high. Financing through the capital market has gained some traction lately.

Start-up financing continues to run hot in Romania with both new projects and follow-up rounds by existing ones. The mergers & acquisitions activity remains strong and Romanian firms are keener on expanding abroad through acquisitions.

Industry, energy and healthcare are among the sectors where new investments were announced in July. Meanwhile, agricultural production will recover this year and likely contribute to the strong GDP recovery.

Statistics show the COVID-19 pandemic has increased social imbalances in Romania. The population drop continued in 2020 while the number of people at risk of poverty increased.

However, the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions over the summer has unblocked the large music, film and theater festivals in Romania. In sports, Romanian athletes have won several Olympic medals in epee and rowing competitions.



