Healthcare

Romania’s first Therapeutic Community Center for treating addictions opens in Târgu Mureş

30 January 2024

Local Social Med Association opened in Târgu Mureş the first Therapeutic Community Center in Romania authorized to provide services for treating addictions. Specialists with international experience will ensure individualized therapeutic programs for each patient seeking help for drug or alcohol use disorder.

Beneficiaries will have access to accommodation at the center, as well as a complex rehabilitation process combining cognitive and behavioral therapies with advanced medicinal methods, Agerpres reported.

Attending the inauguration, justice minister Alina Gorghiu said: "The first Therapeutic Community Center in Romania opened its doors in Târgu Mureș. There are many young people, thousands of young people who have tried or been tempted by drugs. There are adults who don't know how to react to this phenomenon. It is essential to develop the infrastructure that people in Romania need to treat an addiction, whether we are talking about alcohol, narcotics or other psychoactive substances."

She also urged those who struggle with addictions to seek help, as expert support is extremely important. 

In his turn, Ciprian Dobre, the prefect of Mureş county, said that the private sector and state institutions must continue working together: "Having this innovative concept, it will be our duty to integrate it into the forms of treatment supported by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice, as part of a wider process of recovery for victims of drug consumption."

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alina Gorghiu)

1

