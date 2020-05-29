Romanian entrepreneurs launch online platform dedicated to thematic accommodation and experiences

Three Romanian entrepreneurs, Raluca Jianu, Mihai Bârsan, and Bogdan Jianu, announced the launch of Epicvisits.com, an online platform dedicated to thematic accommodation and experiences. The team aims to list 1,000 unique places travelers can try, the total value of the investment in the first year being estimated at EUR 150,000, News.ro reported.

The launch of Epic Visits is done in two stages.

Thus, beginning May 28, Romanians are invited to enter Epicvisits.com and recommend memorable places to stay, which have an impressive design, story, or view. The platform’s booking service will also be launched this summer.

Through this platform, travelers will be able to book a stay in a museum or castle, in a location inspired by a movie, a book or a personality, in an old Romanian house or a treehouse, in a room made of ice or an underwater room, or even outdoors, in a spectacular natural setting.

All accommodation spaces present on Epicvisits.com will be visited and validated by the project team. They will also support the owners with a series of marketing, sales, or design services tailored to their individual needs.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)