Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 14:46
Entertainment
Romanian entrepreneurs launch online platform dedicated to thematic accommodation and experiences
29 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three Romanian entrepreneurs, Raluca Jianu, Mihai Bârsan, and Bogdan Jianu, announced the launch of Epicvisits.com, an online platform dedicated to thematic accommodation and experiences. The team aims to list 1,000 unique places travelers can try, the total value of the investment in the first year being estimated at EUR 150,000, News.ro reported.

The launch of Epic Visits is done in two stages.

Thus, beginning May 28, Romanians are invited to enter Epicvisits.com and recommend memorable places to stay, which have an impressive design, story, or view. The platform’s booking service will also be launched this summer.

Through this platform, travelers will be able to book a stay in a museum or castle, in a location inspired by a movie, a book or a personality, in an old Romanian house or a treehouse, in a room made of ice or an underwater room, or even outdoors, in a spectacular natural setting.

All accommodation spaces present on Epicvisits.com will be visited and validated by the project team. They will also support the owners with a series of marketing, sales, or design services tailored to their individual needs.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 14:46
Entertainment
Romanian entrepreneurs launch online platform dedicated to thematic accommodation and experiences
29 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three Romanian entrepreneurs, Raluca Jianu, Mihai Bârsan, and Bogdan Jianu, announced the launch of Epicvisits.com, an online platform dedicated to thematic accommodation and experiences. The team aims to list 1,000 unique places travelers can try, the total value of the investment in the first year being estimated at EUR 150,000, News.ro reported.

The launch of Epic Visits is done in two stages.

Thus, beginning May 28, Romanians are invited to enter Epicvisits.com and recommend memorable places to stay, which have an impressive design, story, or view. The platform’s booking service will also be launched this summer.

Through this platform, travelers will be able to book a stay in a museum or castle, in a location inspired by a movie, a book or a personality, in an old Romanian house or a treehouse, in a room made of ice or an underwater room, or even outdoors, in a spectacular natural setting.

All accommodation spaces present on Epicvisits.com will be visited and validated by the project team. They will also support the owners with a series of marketing, sales, or design services tailored to their individual needs.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
29 May 2020
Business
It’s official: Renault will suspend its capacity increase project in Romania
28 May 2020
Business
Ford to produce luxury and sports versions of its Puma SUV in Romania
28 May 2020
Social
Romania reopens beaches and outdoor restaurants starting June 1
27 May 2020
Politics
Romania could get EUR 33 bln from the European Commission's Next Generation EU program
27 May 2020
Social
Romanian state institute gets involved in developing a nasal vaccine for COVID-19
27 May 2020
Social
Romania's education minister says there's no way national exams will be canceled
26 May 2020
Social
Newly-established student movement in Romania asks Govt. to cancel national exams this year