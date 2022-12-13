Eco

Recycling campaign: Textile waste containers set up at Kaufland stores in Bucharest

13 December 2022
Several Kaufland stores in Bucharest and the nearby towns of Bragadiru, Buftea, Domnești, and Voluntari have installed containers for the collection of textile waste. Customers can use these bins located in the parking lots to return used clothing, footwear, and other fabrics that are no longer useful to them.

People can drop off clothing, shoes, bags, curtains, drapes, blankets, quilts, pillows, or bed linens, all packed and clean.

Kaufland said that an authorized partner takes over the collected waste and then repairs and transforms the fabrics into new products, such as cleaning cloths.

Globally, less than 1% of the materials used to produce clothes are recycled annually, the retailer explained. By making recycling accessible, Kaufland aims to contribute to changing consumer behaviour among its customers and reducing the impact on the environment.

Kaufland is one of the largest retail companies in Europe, with 1,500 stores in 8 countries, 148,000 employees, and a network of 159 stores in Romania.

(Photo source: Kaufland Romania)

