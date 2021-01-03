Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/01/2021 - 08:19
Capital markets

TeraPlast completes sale of Steel division and will pay special dividend

01 March 2021
Romanian industrial group TeraPlast (TRP) announced that it completed, on February 26, the sale of its steel products division to Irish group Kingspan and cashed RON 373 million (EUR 76.6 mln).

Following the sale, TeraPlast Group continues its activity through TeraPlast, TeraGlass, TeraPlast Recycling, TeraPlast Folii Biodegradabile, and Somplast, with a strong focus on the plastics products, a field with excellent growth potential, the group said in a press release.

The group announced plans to pay a special dividend after the sale and continue investments, including takeovers.

The group's mergers and acquisitions department is analyzing several possible take-overs.

"We are investing this year RON 165 mln (EUR 33.7 mln) in TeraPlast and Somplast. Practically, we're investing 25% of the turnover that we envisage for 2021, and we're generating 200 additional workplaces. If all companies in Romania followed suit, it would mean investments of RON 445 billion in the Romanian economy. At that pace, we could catch up with Poland in terms of economic performance," said Alexandru Stanean, CEO of TeraPlast.

However, the group will finance a significant part of its investments with taxpayers' money.

TeraPlast applied for state grants to fund some 50% of three projects worth some EUR 30 mln, out of which two grants were already approved.

TeraPlast Group's 2021 budget in the current structure foresees a turnover of RON 636 million (EUR 130 mln), 60% higher than in 2020, and an EBITDA of RON 89,1 million (EUR 18.3 mln), up 58% over last year's level.

TeraPlast has been one of the fastest-growing companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in recent years. In the last 12 months, its shares more than doubled their price.

The company's capitalization is currently RON 945 mln (EUR 194 mln). Local investor Dorel Goia holds 46.8% of TeraPlast's shares, and the NN private pension funds hold a 12% stake.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

