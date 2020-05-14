Romanian telemedicine start-up Telios gets VC financing

Romanian startup Telios, which offers telemedicine services, concluded a new financing round through which it attracted USD 200,000.

Existing investors participated in the round, but the company also attracted new investors.

The investment round was syndicated by the Transilvania Angels Network from Cluj-Napoca, with the involvement of two other angel investor networks, Growceanu from Timisoara and TechAngels Romania from Bucharest, through Smart Impact Capital, a micro VC founded by Matei Dumitrescu, vice president of TechAngels Romania.

It is the first time that three of the largest networks of angel investors in Romania make a joint investment.

Using Telios, private companies, and insurers can provide insured employees and patients, along with their families, 24/7 access to state-of-the-art telemedicine services offered by a dedicated team of physicians and nurses.

Instead of waiting for days for a visit to the traditional doctor, patients can call the doctor by phone or online, receiving a consultation from the most appropriate specialist, in just a few minutes, without being exposed to contact with other patients.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]