Telekom Romania targets homes with no access to fixed broadband internet

Telekom Romania launched the Smart WiFi fixed internet service, which covers the need for fixed internet access for customers that have no access to the fiber-optics network. However, the service is only available in areas where Telekom Romania has 4G coverage.

The 4G WiFi routers connected to Telekom’s network will provide unlimited internet access at speeds up to 150 Mbps allowing up to 32 connected devices.

“In order to understand what Romanians want and to be able to answer their needs correctly, we have tested Smart WiFi among consumers, at national level. We learned, once again, that Romanians want fast access to Internet, unlimited, efficiency and simplicity. We respond to these requests with the new Smart WiFi fixed internet service - it installs easily, without any hassle in the house, does not require a team of technicians and offers unlimited Internet,” said Andreas Elsner, Chief Commercial Officer – Residential Segment, Telekom Romania.

The new Smart WiFi service costs RON 24 (EUR 5) per month, VAT included.

Telekom Romania is one of the top 3 providers of fixed broadband internet services in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)