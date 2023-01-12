Business

Romanian jewelry retailer Teilor opens fourth store in Hungary, targets new European markets

12 January 2023
Teilor, the Romanian chain of luxury jewelry stores with a presence across the Central and Eastern Europe region, opened its fourth store in Hungary this week. Located in Budapest, the new unit covers 150 sqm, making it the largest Teilor store to date.

Starting from 2025, the retailer said it would explore expanding into Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and other markets.

“Strengthening the Teilor brand in international markets is part of our mission to become a globally known luxury brand. Our current strategy is to focus on the CEE region, which is the first geographical area where we want Teilor to become the customer’s choice for precious and semi-precious stones jewelry,” said Willy Dicu, CEO of Teilor.

The new Teilor store in Budapest is located in the Westend Shopping Center, the shopping center with the highest traffic in the Hungarian capital and one of the top malls in Central and Eastern Europe.

Currently, the Romanian jewelry retailer employs 16 in Hungary, of which four employees at the newly opened store.

“Considering the external economic, political, and social context, and the brand positioning needs, Teilor is focusing on consolidating its presence in the existing markets: Romania, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic. Starting from 2025, Teilor will explore expanding into Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and other markets, aiming to open new stores in premium locations,” reads the press release.

Teilor has 65 brick-and-mortar stores and a robust online presence through its eCommerce platforms teilor.com, teilor.ro, teilor.pl, teilor.hu, and teilor.bg.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teilor)

1

