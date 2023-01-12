Leading Romanian PVC joinery producer Casa Noastra targets UK market

Casa Noastra, the Romanian producer of PVC joinery under the QFort brand, which is building a new factory to introduce aluminium products in its offer, announced that it would open a showroom this year in London, the UK.

"The demand is very high in the UK, and the margin is the highest in Europe. In addition, as a result of the exit from the European Union, it is now much more difficult to reach Great Britain with goods, quite expensive certifications are needed, so not everyone can do it anymore," explained Ştefan Cherciu, the owner of the company, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The step takes place after Casa Noastra reached record revenues of EUR 170 mln in 2022, a solid 40% rise from 2021. Of the total sales, exports accounted for 80%. The company also reported EUR 30 mln profit.

The company invests EUR 20 mln in an aluminium joinery production facility, for which it received EUR 9 mln state grant.

