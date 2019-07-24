Media: Romanian teachers, pediatricians and other employees have to prove they are not sex offenders

All those working with children, such as the teachers, pediatricians, family doctors or other specialists, as well as actors from children's theaters, party entertainers or sports club coaches are now required to present to their employers a “certificate of behavioral integrity" confirming that they are not sex offenders, according to Edupedu.ro, which quotes Adevarul.ro.

The new regulation is valid as of July 20, the day when the law on the “Automated National Registry on persons who have committed sexual offenses" came into force.

A “certificate of behavioral integrity” is released under the same conditions as the criminal record certificate and is valid for 6 months from the date of issue.

Article 18 (1) of the law states that "institutions in the education, health or social protection system, as well as any public or private entity whose activity involves direct contact with children, the elderly, people with disabilities or other vulnerable persons, or requiring the physical examination or psychological assessment of a person, have the obligation to require people with whom they conclude employment contracts, volunteer contracts or other such contracts to submit the certificate of behavioral integrity,” according to Edupedu.ro.

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on June 20 the law on the organization of the Automated National Registry, which targets sexual offenders. Under this law, those who are registered in the National Registry are required to give the Police information about their current address, occupation or income at least once every three months.

(Photo source: Lightfieldstudiosprod/Dreamstime.com)