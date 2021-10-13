TBI Bank extends its partnership with Gomag eCommerce platform

Regional lender TBI Bank announced that it teamed up with the Romanian eCommerce platform Gomag to provide an all-in-one digital solution to offline and online retailers - including" buy now, pay later."

Through TBIPay buy now pay later model, merchants can provide their customers with the possibility to finance their purchases in a simple and convenient process with no additional documents nor visits to the bank while paying later in instalments.

"TBIPay is a proven payment solution for thousands of merchants across all industries to increase sales and for customers to have an easy and seamless shopping experience. The process is simple and speedy for both merchants and customers, financing their purchases in minutes and returning customers in seconds. The partnership with Gomag will give retailers irrespective of size and turnover similar access to services enjoyed by Global retail brands," said Ionut Sabadac, Head of Merchant Solutions at TBI.

