Romanian taxi drivers demonstrate against ridesharing platforms' preferential taxation regime

Several hundred taxi drivers protested on January 29 in front of the Parliament building in Bucharest against what they call the preferential taxation regime for ridesharing platforms.

"We don't want Uber, Bolt; we want our money to stay in the country. I do not accept that someone comes to do dumping in Romania," said Vasile Cristian, a representative of the protesters, quoted by G4media.ro.

"We will block the city, it can't be done anymore," he added, specifying that the protest will continue in the following days.

Government representatives invited representatives of traditional taxi services and alternative platforms for discussions. The participants in the talks agreed to submit to the government their observations regarding the amendment to the legislation that regulates their field of activity.

A new meeting will be established in the same format to discuss the observations received, according to a government statement.

