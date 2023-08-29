Taste of Transylvania gastronomic festival to include largest drone show in Romania

The second edition of the Taste of Transylvania gastronomic festival will take place again this year in the holiday village of Boroş, in the Lunca de Sus commune, in September. The organizers have also announced Romania's largest drone show as part of the festival.

The festival will exclusively use ingredients specific to Romania's famous region of Transylvania.

"This year's event will take place between September 14 and 17 at the same location as last year, namely the picturesque setting offered by the Boroş Vacation Village in Lunca de Sus. The essence of the festival remains the promotion and preservation of the ingredients and gastronomic traditions specific to this region. The organizers have connected this idea with the concept of low waste, which means that exhibitors and speakers have a list of prohibited ingredients. The list includes seafood, exotic fruits and vegetables, avocado, and any ingredient that is not specific or traditional in Transylvania. Instead, the use of local ingredients is encouraged, thus reducing the ecological footprint of the festival," organizers cited by Agerpres said.

One of the most spectacular programs of this year's festival, according to the organizers, will be Romania's largest drone show, featuring 320 drones.

This edition of Taste of Transylvania will also have a day dedicated to professionals. On September 14, representatives from the HoReCa industry and other similar industries are expected to attend events in Boroş.

In addition to the main stage, a new additional stage is being set up this year on the hill within the vacation village.

"We will have two brand-new locations. The first is called 'Joy in Food' and represents an idea that, as far as we know, has not yet been realized in this region. In this location, 50 chefs divided into groups of four will prepare a menu, with each group continuing the work of the previous one. The purpose of this initiative is to provide an opportunity for collaboration among chefs who haven't had the chance to work together," explained Adorján Trucza, the main organizer of the festival.

Another novelty of the festival is the "champagne bar," a spot arranged on a peak near the vacation village where guests can enjoy a stunning panorama and relax with a glass of champagne or wine.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Taste of Transylvania on Facebook)