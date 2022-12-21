Romanian village in Transylvania awarded Best Tourism Village title

Răşinari, a Romanian village in Sibiu county, Transylvania region, is among the 32 winners of the second edition of the "Best Tourism Villages" world competition launched by the World Tourism Organization (WTO).

Unlike most of the Transylvanian villages that earned global recognition, Răşinari is not Saxon or Hungarian. In the second half of the 18th century, the Rășinari Orthodox bishops' residence was built – the first one of its kind in Transylvania.

Răşinari, upon obtaining the title of "Best Tourism Village", becomes a member of the WTO network, created to facilitate the exchange of information, experiences and good practices between the villages that hold the same distinction, but also with those included in the Upgrade Program, respectively the villages who reached the world stage of the competition, but did not meet all the criteria to be selected.

"Rășinari is, starting today, one of the most attractive tourist villages in the whole world! It's not us who say it, but the specialists of the World Tourism Organization, who gave it this recognition in the "Best Tourism Villages" competition. The distinction honors us, as a country, and represents yet another proof of the extraordinary tourism potential of Romania," tourism minister Constantin-Daniel Cadariu said.

A total of 32 destinations from 18 countries have been named as ‘Best Tourism Villages 2022’ by the World Tourism Organization. A further 20 villages will enter the Upgrade Programme. The full list is available here.

The next edition of the Best Tourism Villages by WTO will open in February 2023.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Antreprenoriatului si Turismului)