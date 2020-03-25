Romanian airline Tarom suspends all domestic flights for two weeks

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom has decided to suspend all domestic flights for at least 14 days starting March 25, 12:00, local G4media.ro reported.

At the same time, the air carrier will also suspend all flights to and from France and Germany beginning Thursday, March 26.

The company decided to suspend these flights following the new restrictions imposed by the Romanian government to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The passengers affected by these measures can reschedule their flights to a later date for free, or can ask for a full refund.

Wizz Air also announced that it would suspend all operations from its local bases in Timisoara, Craiova and Sibiu starting March 25.

