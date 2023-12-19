Transport

Tarom to resume flights to Tel Aviv in January

19 December 2023

Romanian airline Tarom announced that it would resume operating flights on the Tel Aviv route, with two weekly flights starting in January 2024.

Tarom continues to monitor the security situation in Israel and is in permanent contact with local and international authorities with a view to resuming operations. "In the context of [...] the current situation in Israel, the flight schedule will be adjusted accordingly," the company's press release reads.

Late last week, Lufthansa also announced plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv starting January 2024, almost three months after suspending flights to Israel's largest airport due to security concerns, CNN reported.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Romanian airline Tarom announced that it would resume operating flights on the Tel Aviv route, with two weekly flights starting in January 2024.

Tarom continues to monitor the security situation in Israel and is in permanent contact with local and international authorities with a view to resuming operations. "In the context of [...] the current situation in Israel, the flight schedule will be adjusted accordingly," the company's press release reads.

Late last week, Lufthansa also announced plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv starting January 2024, almost three months after suspending flights to Israel's largest airport due to security concerns, CNN reported.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

