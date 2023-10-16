Mihaela Lupu takes over as CEO of UniCredit Bank in Romania

Mihaela Lupu, the former Chief Financial Officer for Central and Eastern Europe of UniCredit, took over the roles of CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of UniCredit Bank in Romania as of October 16, the company said. The National Bank of Romania approved the appointment.

With a career within UniCredit spanning 25 years, Mihaela Lupu started her professional journey in the group in August 1998 as a financial analyst at HVB Bank Romania S.A. She became the coordinator of the Controlling Department in 2004. Then, in 2007, she was promoted to Head of Controlling Department in UniCredit Țiriac Bank, and, in 2010, to Director of Planning and Control.

Next, Lupu took over the role of CFO of UniCredit Bank in 2013. In 2017, she took on a new challenge within the group, successively assuming the position of Head of Group Planning, Capital Management & Strategic ALM and, from 2021 until now, the role of CFO Central and Eastern Europe (CE&EE).

Mihaela Lupu was part of the due diligence team for the merger with Banca Comerciala Ion Țiriac, followed by the merger between UniCredit and HVB Țiriac. Plus, she was also part of the team that coordinated the acquisition of the retail and corporate portfolios from RBS.

Teodora Petkova, Head of Central and Eastern Europe of UniCredit commented: “Mihaela’s appointment as the CEO of UniCredit Bank in Romania reflects her remarkable qualifications and contributions within our organization. Her data driven approach to decision making, her strategic thinking, strong risk management capabilities combined with sound business acumen position her to drive the growth and stability of the bank and empower the development and continued success of our clients and our colleagues in Romania.”

In her turn, Mihaela Lupu said: “It is an honour and a joy to return to UniCredit Bank in Romania, to be together with the team I was part of and with which I grew up for so many years during my professional life.”

Mihaela Lupu holds a degree in economics from the Academy of Economic Sciences in Bucharest. She is also a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS).

(Photo source: UniCredit Bank Romania)