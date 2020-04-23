Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 08:08
Business
Romanian state airline sends 1,100 employees in technical unemployment
23 April 2020
Some 1,112 of the 1,900 employees of Romania's state-owned airline Tarom will enter technical unemployment for 90 days as of April 27.

The company will keep about 30-35% of the total staff, according to a notification issued by Tarom's general manager, George Barbu, circulated among the company's employees, consulted by News.ro.

The average monthly earnings per employee calculated as the average payroll per employee stood at RON 7,835 (EUR 1,650) in 2019.

The state covers from the public budget 75% of the gross wage of the employees whose contracts are suspended, but no more than 75% of the average gross salary in the country (some RON 2,250).

Tarom will cover the difference so that the unemployment benefit paid to its employees will reach 75% of the individual gross wage. Furthermore, the Government subsidizes the unemployment benefits only during the state of emergency that will predictably end on May 15. For the remaining two months, Tarom will have to pay 75% of its employees' wages (as technical unemployment benefits).

Currently, Tarom performs only flights on demand for the recovery of Romanians stranded in different countries affected by the pandemic or for the transport of medical equipment and protective equipment. "Air traffic is an essential element for the Romanian economy.

More than any other means of transportation, air transport has experienced a significant increase over the last decade. Specifically, air traffic in Romania has increased by approximately 106% compared to the number of passengers in 2013, being supported by the development of tourism and consolidation of infrastructure," the document circulated by the Tarom management shows.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal

 

