"Swan Lake," one of the most famous ballet shows in history, is set to return to the stage of the Palace Hall (Sala Palatului) in Bucharest, with the extraordinary participation of the Bucharest National Opera ensemble.

The show will take place on March 2, at the Palace Hall in Bucharest, starting at 18:30, with tickets already on sale exclusively in the iabilet.ro network. Until December 24, those interested can purchase tickets at special prices.

Organizers at Musicals.ro promise new surprise guests of international stature in “Swan Lake” next year, to be announced soon, according to News.ro.

“Swan Lake” had its world premiere in 1877 at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, but achieved enormous success only in 1895. The story follows the legend of princesses turned into swans by an evil sorcerer, whose spell can only be broken by the love of a prince. The show in Bucharest will combine classic ballet decor with large LED screens, aiming to create an immersive experience.

The story behind the most famous of ballet compositions has been the subject of discussion for many critics. One of the founders of Russian ballet, Fyodor Lopukhov, called "Swan Lake" a national work important for Russian culture, considering its central symbolism - the swan, a symbol often found in folk lyrics.

