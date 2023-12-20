Classix Festival to return in February 2024 for fifth edition in Iaşi

Classix Festival will return next year in Iaşi, eastern Romania, for its fifth edition. The event is scheduled for February 18-25, and the tickets and passes have already been put up for sale online.

According to the organizers, quoted by News.ro, the "concept dedicated to 'discovering the desire' will dominate Classix Festival 2024 in 8 distinct chapters, associated with each concert and each venue."

The first two concerts have also been announced.

The Classic Theory will take place at the Palace of Culture on February 20, featuring works by Caroline Shaw, Fanny Mendelssohn and Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by the Chaos String Quartet from Austria.

The following day, February 21, the journey will continue with Bohemian Jazz, a concert combining Czech music's elegance with jazz's virtuosity. The event hosted by the Iaşi Students' House of Culture will present works by Martin Brunner, Josef Suk, Astor Piazzolla and Paul Schoenfield, performed by Trio Bohemo from the Czech Republic.

The complete schedule of concerts and related events is to be published soon on Classixfestival.ro.

(Photo source: Facebook/Classix Festival)