Survey: 93.6% of Romanians support farmers and truckers in their protests

30 January 2024

The protests of farmers and transporters are considered justified by 93.6% of Romanians, according to a survey carried out by INSCOP for News.ro.

Only 3.5% do not support the protests, and 1.5% believe they cannot express themselves because they don't have enough information. The non-response rate is 1.4%.

The same survey also indicates that over 60% of those surveyed disapprove of politicians' attempts to associate themselves with the protests.

Meanwhile, 65.5% of the respondents have a bad opinion about the fact that the representatives of some political parties tried to participate in the protests of farmers and transporters, considering that the representatives of the political parties are not interested in finding solutions but only pursue their electoral interest, according to the same source.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Casian Mitu)

