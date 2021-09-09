Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 11:16
Business

Survey: Three out of four RO employees experienced burnout in the past five years

09 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 76.5% of the employees in Romania have experienced at least one burnout episode in the last five years, according to a survey of Undelucram.ro, an online community of employees in the country.

The survey was conducted in August among 3,016 employees over the age of 18.

At the same time, 54% of the respondents say they have experienced several episodes of burnout in the last five years and 22.5% a single episode. Approximately 20% say they can't identify burnout, and only 3% say they have not experienced such moments.

Approximately 32% of the employees answering the survey say that their burnout was caused by the very high volume of work, 24.7% by the company's culture, 24.2% by the manager to whom they reported, and 13.3% by the lack of leave.

Furthermore, 81% of the respondents say they have not received help from the employer to recover from burnout. Only 5% said they were helped by the company they worked for.

A total of 43.7% of the respondents say they are encouraged to take days off, while 25.8% say there are no specific actions to outline the importance of taking time off. Furthermore, 19.3% are not encouraged to take days off, and 12% do not feel encouraged to go on vacation because there is no one to replace them.

Of those answering the survey, 42% say that they relax completely and disconnect from everything related to work while on holiday, while 39% deal with emergencies and 18.5% constantly check their e-mail.

When the survey was conducted, approximately 60% of respondents had been on vacation or were planning to do so; 25.8% did not want to go on vacation, and the remaining 13.4% were undecided. Of those going on holiday or who had already done so, a holiday in the country was an option for 41.1% of the respondents, a holiday abroad for 32.4% and 26.4% planned to spend a few days off at home. Before the pandemic, 71% of employees went on vacation every year.

(Photo: Daniel Schwarz | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 11:16
Business

Survey: Three out of four RO employees experienced burnout in the past five years

09 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 76.5% of the employees in Romania have experienced at least one burnout episode in the last five years, according to a survey of Undelucram.ro, an online community of employees in the country.

The survey was conducted in August among 3,016 employees over the age of 18.

At the same time, 54% of the respondents say they have experienced several episodes of burnout in the last five years and 22.5% a single episode. Approximately 20% say they can't identify burnout, and only 3% say they have not experienced such moments.

Approximately 32% of the employees answering the survey say that their burnout was caused by the very high volume of work, 24.7% by the company's culture, 24.2% by the manager to whom they reported, and 13.3% by the lack of leave.

Furthermore, 81% of the respondents say they have not received help from the employer to recover from burnout. Only 5% said they were helped by the company they worked for.

A total of 43.7% of the respondents say they are encouraged to take days off, while 25.8% say there are no specific actions to outline the importance of taking time off. Furthermore, 19.3% are not encouraged to take days off, and 12% do not feel encouraged to go on vacation because there is no one to replace them.

Of those answering the survey, 42% say that they relax completely and disconnect from everything related to work while on holiday, while 39% deal with emergencies and 18.5% constantly check their e-mail.

When the survey was conducted, approximately 60% of respondents had been on vacation or were planning to do so; 25.8% did not want to go on vacation, and the remaining 13.4% were undecided. Of those going on holiday or who had already done so, a holiday in the country was an option for 41.1% of the respondents, a holiday abroad for 32.4% and 26.4% planned to spend a few days off at home. Before the pandemic, 71% of employees went on vacation every year.

(Photo: Daniel Schwarz | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks