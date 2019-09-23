Survey shows cultural consumption preferences of Bucharest residents

Going out at the movies is a form of public cultural consumption widely preferred by Bucharest residents, while watching TV leads the domestic preferences, a survey by the The National Institute for Cultural Research and Training (INCFC) quoted by Agerpres revealed.

The 2016 survey, titled “Cultural Consumption in the City of Bucharest”, was conducted among 1,068 respondents, aged over 14.

When it comes to cultural consumption in public areas, of 1-2 times per year or more, 46% of the Bucharest residents prefer seeing a film at the cinema, 45% - local events, 45% - theater, 39% - fairs of various products, 37% - music or film festivals, 31% - visits to the museums, 29% - entertainment shows, 23% - music concerts, 20% - exhibitions in galleries, 16% - the library, 13% - the Opera, and 11% - the Philharmonic.

Of those who prefer the cinema, 48% opt for multiplexes, 31% for classic cinema halls, 22% for alternative venues, and 19% for film festivals.

The survey showed that Bucharesters prefer both elite events (ballet – 13%, opera – 12%, classical music concerts – 11%) but also mass ones (stand-up comedy – 22%, folklore music concerts – 19%, circus – 18%).

The most widespread form of private cultural consumption is watching TV, with 65% of respondents saying that they watch TV once or several times per day. A total of 39% listen to the radio several times per day, while 32% listen to music daily, either on the radio, the computer, or on a portable device.

The survey also showed that the Bucharest residents that consume TV do not go out at the cinema, opera, museum, theater, book fairs or cultural debates. However, they go to church, shop in malls, take trips outside of the city, spends time in parks or walking in the neighborhood.

When it comes to reading, 18% of those surveyed said they read less than 1 – 2 times per year. The respondents prefer reading newspapers or magazines.

The survey showed that the consumption of digital culture is higher than that of classical culture, such as the written one. In Bucharest, 63% of the population uses the internet. A total of 84% of those surveyed said they use the internet to go on social networks, 74% for professional purposes, 74% to check their emails, 65% to listen to music, 64% to read the news, 64% to read newspapers or magazines online, 55% to read blogs, 40% for online games, 23% to watch TV, and 12% to shop online.

When it comes to how the city residents perceive the vitality of Bucharest, 66% of respondents “agreed” and “fully agreed” with the statement that Bucharest “is a creative, lively, dynamic city,” while only 8% mentioned of their own neighborhood that it “is a green, lively, cheerful, active” one.

At the same, the city residents said that the activities they can undertake in the neighborhood are shopping (74%), walking in the park (66%), and going to the mall (44%). A total of 18% said they go to the cinema in the neighborhood, 8% to music concerts, and only 5% to festivals. When asked what type of cultural projects they would like to see in their neighborhood, 89% said they would like to see music and concert related projects, 87% theater projects, 85% festivals and exhibitions, and 80% workshops on traditional craftsmanship.

