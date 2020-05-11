Romanian Govt. to review feasibility study for new subway line in Bucharest

Representatives of the relevant ministries will meet on November 5 at the Public Works Ministry (MLPAT) to debate the feasibility study for a new subway line in Bucharest, Agerpres reported.

The new line stretches from the central train station (Gara de Nord) to another railway station in the city's southern part (Gara Progresul).

The route is nearly 12 km long and should include 13 new stops (not including Gara de Nord) and a depot.

The line will be served by 15 trains, to be purchased, so that the transport capacity can serve 50,000 passengers per hour.

The project's estimated cost is RON 8,55 billion (EUR 1.75 bln), and the works should take five years to complete.

In related news, Bucharest’s subway operator Metrorex announced on Wednesday that it signed the financing contract with the Transport Ministry for the subway line 6 that will connect the city to the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni.

The line is 14.2 km long and will have 12 new stops. The total value of this contract is RON 6.33 bln (EUR 1.3 bln) and about RON 2.36 bln (EUR 486 mln) will come from EU funds. The project should be implemented by November 15, 2026.

(Photo: Adrea/ Dreamstime)

