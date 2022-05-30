Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

New study reveals the most famous women in Romania

30 May 2022
Ana Aslan, Her Majesty Queen Marie of Romania, Laura Codruța Kovesi, Nadia Comăneci, and Ana Blandiana are among the most popular and appreciated female personalities in Romania’s history, according to a study conducted by Tudor Communications and VBS Business Solutions.

The results were announced last week at the launch event of the international media platform Feminism For Real, a hub of female leadership and entrepreneurship supported by the European Women’s Association. The initiative explores public perception of women in a variety of fields of activity.

The top of the greatest Romanian women of all time was based on the votes of a mixed public. It includes both contemporary women and female personalities whose notoriety has crossed the centuries.

Renowned biologist and physician Ana Aslan tops the list, being voted the most famous Romanian woman of all time. Next, Nadia Comăneci is the most famous gymnast of Romania, Simona Halep is the best-known female tennis player, Queen Marie is the most beloved royal, while World War I heroine Ecaterina Teodoroiu is the female model of heroism and devotion.

According to the same study, former anti-corruption chief Laura Codruța Kovesi is a symbol of the anti-corruption fight in Romania, Smaranda Brăescu is the most famous Romanian aviator and parachutist, and poet Ana Blandiana is the most popular writer in Romania.

Carmen Uscatu and Oana Gheorghiu, the two women who founded the local non-profit Dăruiește Viață Association, were voted as the most appreciated fundraising team in Romania.

Meanwhile, Angela Gheorghiu is the most popular Romanian soprano, Maia Morgenstern is the most appreciated actress, Andreea Esca is the most famous TV news presenter, and Maria Tănase is the most appreciated ambassador of the Romanian traditional music. At the same time, Melania Medeleanu, the founder of local NGO Zi de Bine, was voted the best promoter of social solidarity.

During the same event, three other women were awarded for their entire activity, for outstanding results in areas such as health, politics and education. These are Mihaela Geoană, president and founder of the Renașterea Foundation; Maia Sandu, president of the Republic of Moldova; and Andreea Paul, president and founder of INACO Competitiveness Initiative, which introduced SmartLabs in Romania.

The Romanian subsidiary of the European Women’s Association was also launched on this occasion. The association works as an ecosystem that helps women entrepreneurs grow or finance their business internationally, and is a global promoter of gender equality.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

