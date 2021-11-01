Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 08:18
Capital markets

Romania’s stock exchange rallies toward pre-crisis peak

11 January 2021
The Bucharest Stock Exchange's blue-chip index, BET, passed 10,000 points after a 1.56% advance on Friday, January 8.

The index is climbing up toward the pre-crisis high of just over 10,200 points reached in January and February 2020.

Thus, the BET has topped 10,000 points for the second time since the stock market shock of 2008, after the upward trend at the beginning of last year was abruptly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All local indices went up on Friday: BET Plus by +1.54%, BET-FI financial index by +1.25%, and BET-NG energy index by +0.40%.

On the downside, the local stock market's turnover on January 8 was relatively low - RON 35.8 mln (EUR 7.35 mln).

The Banca Transilvania (TLV) shares advanced by only 0.66% on a thin volume (RON 1.46 mln). The leap on January 8 was mainly driven by the 5.54% gain of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), which reached a new high since its listing in 2011.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Maximusnd/Dreamstime.com)

