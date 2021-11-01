Romania’s stock exchange rallies toward pre-crisis peak

The Bucharest Stock Exchange's blue-chip index, BET, passed 10,000 points after a 1.56% advance on Friday, January 8.

The index is climbing up toward the pre-crisis high of just over 10,200 points reached in January and February 2020.

Thus, the BET has topped 10,000 points for the second time since the stock market shock of 2008, after the upward trend at the beginning of last year was abruptly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All local indices went up on Friday: BET Plus by +1.54%, BET-FI financial index by +1.25%, and BET-NG energy index by +0.40%.

On the downside, the local stock market's turnover on January 8 was relatively low - RON 35.8 mln (EUR 7.35 mln).

The Banca Transilvania (TLV) shares advanced by only 0.66% on a thin volume (RON 1.46 mln). The leap on January 8 was mainly driven by the 5.54% gain of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), which reached a new high since its listing in 2011.

(Photo source: Maximusnd/Dreamstime.com)