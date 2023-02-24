Stericycle opens USD 1.6 million medical waste sterilization facility in Romania

Stericycle, an operator of hazardous and non-hazardous medical waste management, has opened a new sterilization treatment unit in Oradea, in northwestern Romania, following a USD 1.6 million investment.

The unit will help Stericycle increase its potential processing capacity by 800 tonnes of medical waste annually.

The facility increases Stericycle's number of waste treatment facilities in Romania to seven.

It is Stericycle's most advanced waste processing plant in the country, the company said. It uses pressurized steam and high temperatures to sterilize medical waste collected from healthcare institutions in the region. The technology used at the site also helps minimize water and energy consumption by recirculating heat generated during the sterilization process.

"Our new site in Oradea's industrial park is an important investment in the healthcare sector and one of the most modern medical waste processing sites we operate in Romania. It uses the latest technologies and provides crucial support for the region's growing healthcare industry, serving public and private hospitals and health facilities," Iulia Nartea, the general manager Stericycle Romania, said.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com