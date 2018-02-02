Romanian state employees with big salaries to see up to 40% lower wages

State employees with big salaries will have their wages cut by 10-40% under the new salary law, according to Romanian labor minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu. The president is also affected by this measure, which, according to the minister, is aimed at “correcting imbalances.”

“The president of Romania will have his salary cut under the new salary law, as well as the ministers, other dignitaries and directors of institutions with very high salaries,” the minister said, local News.ro reported.

She also said that 3% of the public servants had very high wages, over the salary of the president of Romania, among them heads of institutions such as the Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA), where a director’s salary was of over RON 13,000 (some EUR 2,800). By comparison, the salary of a director of an institution within the Ministry of Environment was of RON 2,700 (EUR 580), according to Vasilescu.

President Klaus Iohannis had a gross monthly wage of RON 17,400 (some EUR 3,800) in 2017, according to local Observator.tv.

The minister also announced that about 60% of state employees would have higher salaries. The increases will be made in stages, until 2022.

Irina Marica, [email protected]