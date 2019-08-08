Grants for Romania's Start-up Nation program remain intact after budget revision

The budget revision, under the form proposed by the Finance Ministry, will have no impact on the implementation of the Start-up Nation program, the Ministry of Business Environment assured, according to local Agerpres.

The ministry also published the list of 10,000 companies financed in the second session of the program.

The statement came after the Finance Ministry cut the budget of the Ministry of Business Environment by RON 243 million (EUR 51 mln).

“I am very committed to the Start-Up Nation program, and I want to assure all the entrepreneurs who have submitted eligible projects that they will receive the funding they need. From the experience of the first edition and the trends seen so far in this session, the biggest part of disbursement requests come in the final stages of the implementation of the program. Thus, the ministry will have the necessary funds in the latter part of 2019, so that the program will run smoothly,” assured minister Stefan-Radu Oprea.

To qualify for the program, companies in production, creative industries, services, and trade must create at least one full-time job for an indefinite period and keep the job occupied for at least two years after the completion of the project implementation. The grant, in the amount of maximum RON 200,000 (EUR 42,000) per recipient, can account for 100% of the value of the eligible expenses (including VAT) related to the project.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)