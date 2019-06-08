Romania's Govt. might not have enough money for Start-up Nation grants program

Many small Romanian entrepreneurs who were relying on state grants to start a business will have to abandon their plans if the Government no longer grants money to the 10,000 companies selected in the Start-Up Nation program after the budget revision, said Andrei Gerea, an MP of the junior ruling coalition party ALDE, according to local Mediafax.

He echoed concerns expressed by entrepreneurs selected in the program who haven’t received confirmation of the public financing.

Gerea said that cutting the financing for even part of the 10,000 projects would diminish the Romanians’ confidence in the Government programs, especially in this one. Gerea urged the Ministry for the Business, Trade and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Finance to clarify the situation for representatives of the business environment.

“The fact that there has been silence on this subject so far, and speculation in the public space has grown, it cannot be accepted. There must be a clear reaction from both the Ministry of the Environment for Business, Trade and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Finance,” Gerea stated.

The Government promised to grant state funds worth RON 200,000 (EUR 42,000) to some 10,000 newly established companies selected in the Start-Up Nation program this year.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)