Starbucks opens high-end coffee shop in Bucharest’s Old Town

The coffee shop chain Starbucks recently opened a Reserve coffee shop in Bucharest’s Old Town.

The Starbucks Reserve Clover Lipscani coffee shop, open under the chain’s high-end brand, is located on Lipscani street. It covers a 395 sqm surface, on two levels plus a terrace, across the street from the La Mama restaurant.

This is the second Starbucks coffee shop in the Old Town, after the one at the Manuc Inn.

Starbucks introduced the Reserve brand in Romania in 2015, when it opened the Starbucks Reserve Strip Mall coffee shop in the Pipera area of Bucharest. At the time, Bucharest was the fourth city in the world where the chain introduced its Reserve brand, after London, Moscow, and Amsterdam.

At the end of January, the chain also opened its first drive thru coffee shop in Romania, in the capital’s Militari shopping center.

Starbucks, which entered the local market in 2007, has 38 units in Romania, 20 of which are in Bucharest.

(Photo: Starbucks Reserve Clover Lipscani Facebook Page)

