Business

Stada reaches 70% completion rate of planned EUR 50 mln medicine plant in Romania

27 November 2023

Stada Romania, a subsidiary of the Stada Arzneimittel AG group, announced that the construction works at the planned medicine factory in Romania reached 70% and is in line with the schedule.

With an investment of over EUR 50 million, the first drug factory built by an international company in the last 30 years in Romania is located in the Aries Industrial Park in Turda, Cluj County.

The total area of ​​the unit is approximately 30,000 square meters and allows a rapid expansion of the production lines up to a number of 12, according to the source quoted by Bursa.ro.

The entire area of ​​the purchased land is 100,000 square meters and also allows for further development of the production facilities through the construction of new buildings, depending on the market demand and in relation to the needs of the company's continuous development.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stada Romania)

