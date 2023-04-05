Bucharest light festival Spotlight holds seventh edition this month

Spotlight - Bucharest International Light Festival, one of the most anticipated open-air visual arts festivals in the Romanian capital, holds its seventh edition on April 21-23. This year's theme is Geometry of the City, with the event aiming to reshape the capital's geometry through three days of light, colour, and sound shows.

Thus, for a weekend, famous buildings, iconic venues and statues come to life through video mapping, multimedia installations, and light art projections. This year's Spotlight route starts from the intersection of Calea Victoriei with Piaţa Amzei Street and continues along it to Cercul Militar, with a final stop in the Old Town at ARCUB - Hanul Gabroveni.

"From the statue of Mihai Eminescu in the Athenaeum park transformed into a visual game to the Palace of Telephones climbed by illustrated characters, the Odeon Theater becoming a playground, or the Kretzulescu Park becoming a flower garden made of light, Spotlight – Geometry of the City has prepared a spectacular visual adventure for Bucharest residents," reads the press release.

Hotel InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest has also been included for the first time in the Spotlight circuit, with a large light projection signed by Romanian contemporary artist Roman Tolici.

Another new element in this year's edition is the choral music included in the Spotlight program as an element of inspiration for a video mapping show. Spotlight Festival 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" National Chamber Choir with a video mapping session on the facade of the Odeon Theatre, created by Mindscape Studio after a musical fragment performed by the famous vocal ensemble.

The Spotlight program starts at 19:30 and ends at 23:00 each day of the festival. Further details will be available soon on arcub.ro and spotlightfestival.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)