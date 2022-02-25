Profile picture for user andreich
Romanian restaurant operator Sphera reports 41% stronger revenues in 2021

25 February 2022
Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG) reported consolidated sales of over RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln) in 2021, a historical milestone for the Group and a 41% increase compared to the 2020 result.

The Group ended 2021 with an operating profit in restaurants of RON 85.7 mln (EUR 17 mln), a rise of 74% compared to 2020, Bursa.ro reported. Sales in Romania contributed 87% to this result (RON 873.7 mln), Italy 11% (RON 114.1 mln) and the Republic of Moldova 1% (RON 12.4 mln).

In terms of brand performance, KFC, present across three markets, brought 86% (RON 861.5 mln) of the revenue, Pizza Hut 9% (RON 90 mln), while Taco Bell contributed 5% (RON 48.8 mln) to total sales, the company announced in a note to investors.

FTSE Russell has announced that SFG shares will be included, beginning March 21, 2022, in the FTSE Russell Index for Emerging and Developed Markets, the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index. The inclusion in the FTSE index was part of Sphera's strategy to increase the company's visibility on the international stage, as well as to improve the daily liquidity of the shares.

The market capitalisation of Sphera is RON 603 mln (EUR 120 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

