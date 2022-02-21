More Romanian companies included by FTSE Russel in its global indices

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The shares of five Romanian companies will be included, starting March 2022, in the baskets of the indices compiled by the financial evaluation agency FTSE Russell, Profit.ro reported.

According to the decision of the American-British company, the shares of the medical service provider MedLife (BVB:M) will enter the FTSE Global All Cap index in the Small Cap category.

Purcari Wineries (BVB:WINE), Impact Developer & Contractor (BVB:IMP), Conpet Ploiești (BVB:COTE) and Sphera Franchise Group (BVB:SFG) also entered the structure of the FTSE Global Micro Cap index, which excluded Bittnet Systems (BVB:BNET) from its basket.

Nuclearelectrica (BVB:SNN) is upgraded by FTSE Russell, which promotes it from the Small Cap category to the Mid Cap category of the general index.

In the fall of 2019, the FTSE Russell Financial Assessment Agency announced that the status of the Romanian capital market is improving, from the "border market" to the "emerging market".

At that time, three Romanian companies met the eligibility criteria - Romgaz, Banca Transilvania and BRD.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com