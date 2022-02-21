Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

More Romanian companies included by FTSE Russel in its global indices

21 February 2022
LinkedIn

The shares of five Romanian companies will be included, starting March 2022, in the baskets of the indices compiled by the financial evaluation agency FTSE Russell, Profit.ro reported.

According to the decision of the American-British company, the shares of the medical service provider MedLife (BVB:M) will enter the FTSE Global All Cap index in the Small Cap category.

Purcari Wineries (BVB:WINE), Impact Developer & Contractor (BVB:IMP), Conpet Ploiești (BVB:COTE) and Sphera Franchise Group (BVB:SFG) also entered the structure of the FTSE Global Micro Cap index, which excluded Bittnet Systems (BVB:BNET) from its basket.

Nuclearelectrica (BVB:SNN) is upgraded by FTSE Russell, which promotes it from the Small Cap category to the Mid Cap category of the general index.

In the fall of 2019, the FTSE Russell Financial Assessment Agency announced that the status of the Romanian capital market is improving, from the "border market" to the "emerging market".

At that time, three Romanian companies met the eligibility criteria - Romgaz, Banca Transilvania and BRD.

andrei@romania-insider.com

10 March 2021
