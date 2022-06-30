M&A

Romanian restaurant chain Spartan takes over rival Taksim in Bucharest

30 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spartan, a Romanian restaurant chain founded by local entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi, has concluded an agreement to take over five of Taksim's locations in Bucharest for EUR 1 mln, Profit.ro reported.

Spartan has obtained more than half of all the locations operated by Taksim and is in advanced negotiations to take over the last three.

Recently, Ștefan Mandachi stated that he plans to expand Spartan and expand in the country and abroad, with the goal for 2022 to reach 100 restaurants open in Romania.

Spartan is already present in the fast-food market in Europe, in Austria, and is currently preparing to launch in Spain.

The Spartan restaurant chain was founded in 2012 and is part of the Strong MND Corporation group, together with Mandachi Hotel & Spa, Mandachi Business Center and several franchises: Mefi Café, Bum Bum Box fitness room, BioTransylvania SPA Concept, Don Stefano Restaurant, Magnificus Event Center and Hercules Greek Restaurants.

Taksim is managed in Romania by Sterling Cruise, a company founded by another local entrepreneur - Dan Isai - along with other entrepreneurs. Sterling Cruise was launched in 2014 and operates brands such as Salad Box, Pep & Pepper, Boss Mini Burgers or Resto Aperto. Last year, it brought to Romania the American chain of fast-food restaurants Popeyes.

(Photo: Spartan Romania Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
M&A

Romanian restaurant chain Spartan takes over rival Taksim in Bucharest

30 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spartan, a Romanian restaurant chain founded by local entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi, has concluded an agreement to take over five of Taksim's locations in Bucharest for EUR 1 mln, Profit.ro reported.

Spartan has obtained more than half of all the locations operated by Taksim and is in advanced negotiations to take over the last three.

Recently, Ștefan Mandachi stated that he plans to expand Spartan and expand in the country and abroad, with the goal for 2022 to reach 100 restaurants open in Romania.

Spartan is already present in the fast-food market in Europe, in Austria, and is currently preparing to launch in Spain.

The Spartan restaurant chain was founded in 2012 and is part of the Strong MND Corporation group, together with Mandachi Hotel & Spa, Mandachi Business Center and several franchises: Mefi Café, Bum Bum Box fitness room, BioTransylvania SPA Concept, Don Stefano Restaurant, Magnificus Event Center and Hercules Greek Restaurants.

Taksim is managed in Romania by Sterling Cruise, a company founded by another local entrepreneur - Dan Isai - along with other entrepreneurs. Sterling Cruise was launched in 2014 and operates brands such as Salad Box, Pep & Pepper, Boss Mini Burgers or Resto Aperto. Last year, it brought to Romania the American chain of fast-food restaurants Popeyes.

(Photo: Spartan Romania Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania