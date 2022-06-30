Romanian restaurant chain Spartan takes over rival Taksim in Bucharest

Spartan, a Romanian restaurant chain founded by local entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi, has concluded an agreement to take over five of Taksim's locations in Bucharest for EUR 1 mln, Profit.ro reported.

Spartan has obtained more than half of all the locations operated by Taksim and is in advanced negotiations to take over the last three.

Recently, Ștefan Mandachi stated that he plans to expand Spartan and expand in the country and abroad, with the goal for 2022 to reach 100 restaurants open in Romania.

Spartan is already present in the fast-food market in Europe, in Austria, and is currently preparing to launch in Spain.

The Spartan restaurant chain was founded in 2012 and is part of the Strong MND Corporation group, together with Mandachi Hotel & Spa, Mandachi Business Center and several franchises: Mefi Café, Bum Bum Box fitness room, BioTransylvania SPA Concept, Don Stefano Restaurant, Magnificus Event Center and Hercules Greek Restaurants.

Taksim is managed in Romania by Sterling Cruise, a company founded by another local entrepreneur - Dan Isai - along with other entrepreneurs. Sterling Cruise was launched in 2014 and operates brands such as Salad Box, Pep & Pepper, Boss Mini Burgers or Resto Aperto. Last year, it brought to Romania the American chain of fast-food restaurants Popeyes.

(Photo: Spartan Romania Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com