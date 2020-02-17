Romanian writer’s poem, displayed in London subway trains

A poem of Romanian writer Marin Sorescu is posted in the London subway trains for four weeks, beginning February 10, as part of a project aimed at making this literary genre more popular.

Sorescu’s poem “Perseverance”, translated into English by D.J. Enright, has been selected to be part of the "Poems on the Underground project", started in 1986 by US writer Judith Chernaik.

The project disseminates poems written by authors from all over the world. The poems are posted on the trains but can also be found printed in subway stations, in February and March.

Marin Sorescu (1936 –1996) was a poet, playwright, and novelist. His works were published in translation in more than 20 countries.

He published his first poetry volume “Alone among Poets” when he was 28 years old. It was followed by other 23 poetry volumes.

His theater plays have been staged by theaters all over the world, including in Paris, Zurich, Helsinki, and Copenhagen.

(Photo: Romanian Cultural Institute in London Facebook Page)

