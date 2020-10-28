Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Romania’s chamber music festival SoNoRo returns with special edition

28 October 2020
The 15th edition of the SoNoRo festival will be organized in two parts between October 31 and December 9, in several cities in Romania.

The first part of the festival will start in Brasov (October 31-November 2), will include an extraordinary concert at the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni (on November 1), and will continue in Sibiu on November 3-4. The concerts from the first part of the festival will be streamed online, according to News.ro.

The second part of SoNoRo 2020 will take place in Bucharest between December 2 and December 9. The "Á Beethoven" introductory concert, dedicated to the great composer Ludwig van Beethoven, will be held at the Residence of the Ambassador of Germany on November 5 and streamed online.

Should the concert halls reopen at the beginning of December, the SoNoRo festival will be organized in Bucharest with public, the organizers said.

Under the "Magic Bird" theme, the 2020 edition of the festival puts the spotlight on the work of famous sculptor Constantin Brancusi and marks the year of Beethoven.

For example, the program includes a traveling exhibition dedicated to Constantin Brancusi, which will feature original photos and posters. A film offered by Docuart containing images from Brancusi's workshop will also be screened during the event.

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/SoNoRo)

